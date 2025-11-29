Body of man found on Namanga highway after murder in Kajiado

Detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found on the Namanga highway in Kajiado Town.

Police said the body had head injuries and blood was oozing from the mouth and nose when it was found on Friday.

He was identified as Said Sancol Abdi.

Police said five suspects who were seen with him were arrested later on.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. Police said they want to establish what motivated the murder.

Among those in custody include a woman amid claims of love triangle.

Meanwhile, police in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County are investigating the death of Salivan Ouma Odero, 18.

His body was found near river Nyamwaga, police said.

The deceased had a cut on the head when the body was found. There were also scratches on the cheek and eyes and his cervical had dislocated.

Locals said the deceased and another man had been attacked by a swarm of bees which prompted them to escape towards the river where the body was found. He is said to have slid and fell into a river from a wooden bridge in the drama. He sustained fatal injuries, witnesses claimed.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

In Shinyalu, Kakamega County, one Hannah Khatoyi, 70 was killed in an attack at her home.

Police said the body of the woman had deep head injuries and was lying on the floor of her house.

The assailant was later arrested by local boda boda operators as he tried to escape. He was beaten up before police were alerted and rescued him.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman whose body was found in a thicket in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The body of Caroling Akinyi Ochieng who lived in Pinebrook Premier Villas in Kitengela was found in the area on November 19, 2025.

The prime suspect was on Saturday arrested in Kisumu where he had escaped to, police said.

He was found with the woman’s salon car. The motive of the murder is yet to be disclosed. Police said the suspect was escorted to Kitengela pending arraignment for murder.

In Uriri, Migori County, one Joel Otieno, 45 was found dead on the roadside.

Police said the body was found in Kot Kajwang area long after his suspected murder.

The body did not have visible injuries at the time it was discovered, police said as they moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy.