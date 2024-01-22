Body of Man with Missing Palm Recovered from Ngong River in Kayole

Detectives are investigating the discovery of the body of a man whose palm was missing on Ngong River in Kayole, Nairobi.

Locals found the body on Sunday morning in Kianda area and alerted the police. Police who visited the scene said the body had a missing left palm from the wrist.

The man was middle-aged. The police picked up the body to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy. Police suspect the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped into the river.

No arrest has been made so far.

Elsewhere in Illasit, Kajiado County a dead body of a man aged about 70 was found lying on the roadside after suspected murder.

The body had visible injuries on the head and the back and it is suspected that he was beaten somewhere and dumped at the scene.

He had no identification documents at that time, police said.

The body was moved to the Loitoktok mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Murder cases are on the rise and most of the incidents are pending unsolved, police say.