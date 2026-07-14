Body of missing banker found in mortuary after suspected stupefying at Lavington club

The body of a banker who had been missing was found in the mortuary in Nairobi after a suspected stupefying incident.

The body of Edgar Mokua was found at the City Mortuary days after his family launched a search for him.

He had been missing since July 7 when he was last seen at the Ibiza Club in Lavington. He was captured while in the company of an unidentified woman. His family has demanded to know who the woman was and what possible role she played in the death.

A missing person report was made at the Muthangari Police station prompting a search.

The search ended when the family found his body at the mortuary.

Police said they suspect Mokua was stupefied which caused the death.

His body had been taken to the mortuary on July 8.

Police said they are investigating to establish more on the incident.

Mokua was a quantity surveyor and working in the banking sector.

Stupefying has been on the rise amid efforts to address the menace. Police said they are investigating the case involving a man.

Cases involving suspected stupefying substances have been on the rise, with police urging members of the public to exercise caution when meeting unfamiliar individuals and to closely monitor their drinks in social settings.

No arrest had been made by Monday but police said they were pursuing good leads on the same. Such cases of stupefying have been on the rise in some clubs in the area.

Police said they had recorded a surge in the incidents and the gang behind the same came from in and around Nairobi.

In some unfortunate incidents, victims of stupefying have lost their lives after being heavily drugged, hence the need to exercise caution and always party around known friends who would have your back in case of such danger, police say.