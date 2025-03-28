Body of woman found in house in Kuresoi

Detectives are investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in her house in Kiptagich area, Kuresoi, Nakuru County.

The incident happened at Saptet Shopping Center, police said.

The lifeless body of the woman was found lying in her rented house within the said center with a deep wound on her forehead.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established. Police said no arrest had been made over the murder incident.

The body was moved to the Olenguruone Sub County Hospital mortuary for identification and postmortem examination.

This will be part of the probe into the murder of the woman. Cases of murder have been on the rise amid calls on parties involved to solve their differences amicably.

Elsewhere, a man fell from a stool and died as he repaired the roof of a structure in Soweto, Kayole, Nairobi.

Police said Joseph Ogal, 70, was repairing a structure alone on the third floor of an apartment when he slid from the stool he was standing on and fell to the floor headfirst.

The deceased had been contracted to repair a chicken house on the third floor when the incident happened.

The body was found several hours after the man had died, police said.

It is believed he slid and fell off injuring his head.

Police visited the scene and found the body lying on the third floor of the premises with the head and back on the floor and the legs on a stool believed to have been used to access the top of the structure.

Some injury marks were visible at the back of the head, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary following the Thursday incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident.