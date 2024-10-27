Boniface Mwangi Abducted from Machakos Home Ahead of Marathon 

Activist Boniface Mwangi was Sunday abducted by unknown persons from his Machakos home.

This came ahead of his planned protests at the Standard Chartered marathon, taking place on Sunday October 27.

“Will you show up to cheer friends at the Standard Chartered marathon? You are a crucial part of the race, your cheering will motivate and energise the athletes and help reform our country in the process.”

“This is how; adorn the national flag as part of your sports gear, wear hats with the national colours, wear a bandana with the message RutoMustGo, record protest chants and share online and bring a placard with your message to Ruto,” he said.

He told those who will participate in the event to protest message and post online and adopt the Kahongo song as your marathon chant and record any incidents of police brutality towards spectators and share online.

“Stay calm and peaceful and have fun!”

His wife Njeri Mwangi confirmed the incident.

Security was enhanced at the event with major roads blocked for those participating.

Police said they fear his followers may infiltrate the event.

In his post Saturday evening, the activist urged his followers to show up for the marathon with attire opposing the Kenya Kwanza regime.

According to Njeri, the activist was picked up by unknown people on Sunday morning at around 7: 15 am.

“This morning at around 7.15, six uninformed people went to courage base and forcefully took my husband from the house. I have no idea who, why or where they have taken him,” Bonface Mwangi’s wife Njeri shared on social media.

The marathon went on well.

This is not the first time that Mwangi is being arrested over protests. He has also been linked to the anti-government protests that took place in June to August. He denies the claims.