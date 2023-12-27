Boosie Badazz Net Worth

Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, stands as a prominent figure in the rap industry, showcasing resilience and talent amidst a challenging upbringing. With a net worth of $800,000, Boosie’s journey from the dangerous streets of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the heights of the rap charts and entrepreneurial endeavors paints a compelling narrative.

Boosie Net Worth $800,000 Date of Birth November 2, 1982 Place of Birth Baton Rouge Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Torrence Hatch on November 2, 1982, Boosie’s early life was marked by adversity. Raised in a perilous neighborhood, he faced the challenges of growing up fatherless after his dad’s tragic murder. Boosie turned to rap as an outlet for the violence and instability surrounding him, starting his journey at the tender age of 14.

Rise to Rap Stardom

Boosie embarked on his rap career as a member of the group Concentration Camp before venturing into a solo career. His early success was evident with notable singles like “Zoom” (featuring Yung Joc), “Wipe Me Down” (featuring Foxx and Webbie), and “Better Believe It” (featuring Webbie and Young Jeezy). The single “Independent” (featuring Lil Phat) reached #1 on the US Rap chart, solidifying Boosie’s presence in the rap scene.

His discography includes albums like “Youngest Of Da Camp” (2000), “For My Thugz” (2002), and the critically acclaimed “Bad Azz” (2006), which topped the Billboard rap charts. In 2008, Boosie established his record label, Bad Azz Entertainment, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Also Read: Net Worth Of Ashley Judd

Despite legal challenges that led to his incarceration on drug charges, Boosie continued his musical pursuits. He released “Incarcerated” from jail, earning his GED during his time behind bars. His release in 2014 marked a triumphant return, and he adopted the name Boosie Badazz.

Under his new moniker, Boosie released albums like “Touch Down 2 Cause Hell” (2015), “BooPac” (2017), and a series of albums from 2018 to 2023, including “Heartfelt” (2022) and recent releases like “First Day Back” and “Best Album of 2023.”

Boosie Businesses

In addition to his musical pursuits, Boosie delved into entrepreneurship, establishing Bad Azz Entertainment. However, his journey was not without legal battles. In December 2020, Boosie made headlines by claiming he planned to sue Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million over his banishment from Instagram. He argued that the ban negatively impacted his business opportunities, potentially costing him substantial deals.

Personal Life

Boosie’s personal life reflects the complexities of fame and personal struggles. He has eight children from six different women, with a long-time girlfriend named Walnita Decuir. Walnita faced legal troubles in 2010 for attempting to bring narcotics to Boosie in jail.

In a tragic turn of events, on Boosie’s 38th birthday in November 14, 2020, he was shot in the leg after attending a candlelight vigil for rapper MO3 in Dallas. Initial reports suggested the possibility of amputation, but Boosie later announced his recovery without the need for amputations.

Boosie Net Worth

Boosie net worth of $800,000 reflects the culmination of a remarkable journey from the mean streets to musical stardom.