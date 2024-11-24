Tragedy as Boy Dies After Bus Carrying Soccer Players Overturns on Mombasa Road

Tragedy struck a young football team when one of their players aged 12 died after a bus they were using overturned at the Southern Bypass-ICD overpass, Nairobi.

Police said at least 25 other children aged between 10 and 16 were admitted to various hospitals following the Saturday November 23 evening incident near Olesereni Hotel.

The group was from a soccer team from Gobles Estate, Syokimau and had attended football training at Soccer Talent Ground Ngong Road when the incident happened.

Police said the accident occurred on their way back to the estate at about 4 pm.

The bus rolled down about ten meters before landing on its left side.

They were using a hired minibus and were in the company of three adults who were their coach and guardians, police said.

The three with the driver also complained of pain after the accident, police said adding they were attended to.

Officials said 16 of the injured were admitted at the Mater Hospital, one at Aga Khan, three at the Nairobi West Hospital and five at the Nairobi South Hospital.

They were in stable condition. Parents and guardians of the victims rushed to the scene and hospitals as the news of the accident spread out.

National Police Service spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said the bus was joining ICD road and on reaching the scene, the driver lost control before it veered off the road to the left side.

The bus then hit a guardrail and rolled downhill before landing on its side.

As a result of the accident, the boy was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries while being attended to, police said.

Of the injured, six had serious injuries because of the impact of the accident.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Cases of fatal accidents have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend. The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.