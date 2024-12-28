Brandon Aubrey Siblings: Get to Know Ryan

Brandon Aubrey is an American multi-sport athlete currently playing as a placekicker for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

He began his career in soccer, drafted by Toronto FC in 2017, before transitioning to football with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

In 2023, he signed with the Cowboys and quickly set multiple records, including the most consecutive field goals made to start a career.

Notably, he kicked a 66-yard field goal during preseason, tying the unofficial NFL record.

Siblings

Brandon has one brother named Ryan.

However, there is limited information available about Ryan or his personal life.

College career

Aubrey attended the University of Notre Dame from 2013 to 2016, where he played Division-I soccer as a defenseman.

During his time at Notre Dame, he was recognized for his exceptional skills on the field, earning All-American honors and helping lead the team to the NCAA tournament.

His contributions to the team showcased his leadership and athleticism, making him a standout player in collegiate soccer.

MLS career

After graduating from Notre Dame, Aubrey was drafted by Toronto FC in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 21st overall.

He played for Toronto FC II in the USL and later joined Bethlehem Steel FC, continuing to develop his skills as a soccer player.

Also Read: Jalen Tolbert Siblings: Getting to Know Mamie Camille

However, in 2019, Aubrey made a significant career change by deciding to pursue football.

This transition was unconventional, as he had not played football competitively since high school.

He dedicated himself to rigorous training to adapt his skills from soccer to football, particularly focusing on kicking.

In 2022, Aubrey signed with the Birmingham Stallions in the United States Football League (USFL).

He quickly established himself as one of the league’s top kickers, leading in various kicking statistics and helping the Stallions secure a championship title during his season with the team.

His performance caught the attention of NFL scouts.

In 2023, Aubrey signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

He made an impressive debut in the NFL, setting a record for the most consecutive field goals made to start a career.

Among his notable achievements during his rookie season was kicking a remarkable 66-yard field goal during a preseason game, which tied the unofficial NFL record for the longest field goal.

His consistency and accuracy solidified his role as a key player for the Cowboys.

Accolades

Aubrey has received numerous accolades throughout his athletic career.

In college, while playing soccer for Notre Dame, he was a 2016 NSCAA Third Team All-American, an NSCAA First Team All-South Region selection, and a First Team All-ACC player.

He also earned the title of NSCAA Scholar All-America First Team and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Notre Dame Monogram Club in 2016.

In the NFL, Aubrey has set multiple records as a kicker for the Dallas Cowboys.

He achieved a record for the most consecutive field goals made to start a career (30-for-30) and became the first player in NFL history to make two field goals of 59 yards or more in a single game.

Additionally, he holds the record for the most 50+ yard field goals made in a single season and was named the Special Teams Player of the Month for October, an honor not awarded to a Cowboys player since 1999.