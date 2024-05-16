Brendan Schaub Net Worth And Salary

Brendan Schaub, an American former mixed martial artist and professional football player, has a net worth of $4 million. Schaub’s diverse career includes stints in the NFL, MMA, stand-up comedy, and podcast hosting, showcasing his multifaceted talents and earning him a substantial fortune.

Brendan Schaub Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth March 18, 1983 Place of Birth Aurora, Colorado Nationality Americans Profession Mixed Martial Artist and Professional Football Player

Early Life

Brendan Peter Schaub was born on March 18, 1983, in Aurora, Colorado, to Debra and Peter Schaub. His mother is English, and his father holds a second-degree black belt in taekwondo. Schaub attended Overland High School, where he excelled in both varsity lacrosse and football.

Football Career

Despite not receiving any athletic scholarships, Schaub made both the football and lacrosse teams at Whittier College. He later transferred to the University of Colorado to focus solely on football. Although he went undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft, Schaub was picked up by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent, landing briefly on their practice squad. He also played for the Arena Football League’s Utah Blaze but was released without making the roster. After a short return in 2007, Schaub retired from football.

Fighting Career

Returning to Colorado after his football career, Schaub began training in boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. After just six months, he won the Colorado novice-division Golden Gloves heavyweight title. His MMA career began in earnest after meeting UFC heavyweight contender Shane Carwin, who became his training partner. Schaub made his MMA debut in 2008 with a victory over Jay Lester and soon won the Ring of Fire heavyweight title.

Schaub gained national attention by competing on “The Ultimate Fighter,” where he won his first fight against Demico Rogers via submission. He made his official UFC debut in the heavyweight finale but lost to Roy Nelson. Schaub achieved significant success in 2011 by winning the Knockout of the Night against Mirko Filipovic. He ended his MMA career in 2014 with a record of 10-5 after a loss to Travis Browne.

Entertainment Career

Schaub announced his retirement from MMA on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in October 2015 and became a regular guest on the show. He co-hosted the podcast “The Fighter and the Kid” with Bryan Callen and later launched his solo podcast, “Big Brown Breakdown.” In 2018, Schaub partnered with Showtime to rebrand his podcast as “Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub.” He also collaborated with Theo Von on the podcast “King and the Sting.”

Schaub’s entertainment career extends beyond podcasting to stand-up comedy and acting. He has appeared on after-shows for the Golden Globes, Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and Grammy Awards. His film credits include roles in “Range 15” (2016) and David Ayer’s “The Tax Collector” (2020).

Personal Life

Brendan Schaub has two sons with his long-time girlfriend, Joanna Zanella. He previously dated fellow MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. In 2021, after 14 years of training, Schaub was promoted to black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

