Brian Mwenda Ordered to Report at Muthaiga Police Station by Today Noon

Alleged fake lawyer Brian Mwenda Njagi has been ordered to appear at the Muthaiga police station by Tuesday noon following a warrant of arrest issued late last year.

Judge Nixon Sifuna issued an order for Mwenda to appear before OCS Muthaiga by 12:30 p.m. to be taken into custody.

The High Court judge declined to vacate the arrest warrant that had been issued against Mwenda.

“Had it been issued while the accused was in the dock, I would have held it to have been issued improperly and would have set it aside. But in this case, the said warrant was duly issued,” the Judge said.

The judge noted the circumstances surrounding Mwenda’s purported exit from the courtroom during the plea hearing.

“I find the manner in which he hurriedly and dramatically left the court precincts is suspect and bordering on a pre-meditated scheme that this court will neither support nor sanitize.”

In case he does not comply, the judge stated that any law enforcement official or member of the public who comes across him can take him into custody and take him to the closest police station.

The Makadara law courts issued an arrest warrant when the suspect neglected to show up for the scheduled plea hearing.

On October 18, 2023, the purported phony advocate was arraigned in court and charged with six counts of making a fraudulent document, uttering a false document, and possessing a practicing certificate.

Appearing before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyina, Mwenda entered a not guilty plea to all of the allegations.