British Vogue’s Edward Enninful Tops Uk’s Most Influential Black Person List

Edward Enninful OBE, the esteemed editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has been bestowed with the prestigious title of the UK’s most influential black person in Powerlist 2024.

An annual publication by Powerful Media, this list spotlights individuals of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage, serving as inspiring role models for the younger generation.

The list’s 18th edition encompasses a diverse array of professions and achievements, ranging from business and science to technology and the arts.

Enninful, a trailblazer in the fashion industry, marked his distinction as the first black male editor of the revered British fashion magazine.

Although he announced his impending departure from British Vogue earlier this year to spearhead the brand’s global expansion and explore new endeavors, this accolade further underscores his indelible impact on the world of fashion and beyond.

The 51-year-old editor described this recognition as an immense honor, emphasizing the significance of the Powerlist in highlighting individuals who break boundaries, fearlessly champion diversity, and set remarkable standards in their respective fields.

Born in Ghana, Enninful relocated to London during his youth with his parents and six siblings. His journey to success commenced when he was discovered on a train during his teenage years, leading to a brief stint in modeling.

At the remarkable age of 18, he embarked on his editorial career as the fashion director of the British youth culture magazine i-D, becoming the youngest person to attain an editorship at a prominent international fashion publication.

In addition to Enninful, Powerlist 2024 features other noteworthy individuals making significant contributions across various domains.

Afua Kyei, the chief financial officer at the Bank of England, joins the ranks, as does the celebrated Dragon’s Den personality and podcast host, Steven Bartlett.

The list also comprises influential figures such as Lord Woolley of Woodford, co-founder of Operation Black Vote and principal at Cambridge University’s Homerton College, and the prominent model and activist Munroe Bergdorf.

The comedy world’s beloved Mo Gilligan and entrepreneur Patricia Bright likewise receive well-deserved recognition.

The illustrious past of Powerlist reveals an impressive array of number-one honorees, including luminaries such as Jacky Wright, the former chief digital officer and corporate vice-president at Microsoft US, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, and the former Children’s Laureate, Malorie Blackman.

The Powerlist 2024 Top 10

Edward Enninful, OBE – Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, European Editorial Director of Vogue Dean Forbes – CEO, Forterro, Partner Corten Capital Afua Kyei – Chief Financial Officer, Bank of England Marvin Rees – Mayor of Bristol Tunde Olanrewaju – Senior Partner and Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company Joshua Siaw, MBE – Partner, White & Case Syreeta Brown – Group Chief People and Communications Officer, Virgin Money UK Paulette Simpson, CBE – Executive, Corporate Affairs and Public Policy, Jamaica National Bank; Executive Director, The Voice Media Group Vanessa Kingori, CBE – Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast Britain, Vogue European Business Advisor Lord Woolley of Woodford – Co-Founder, Operation Black Vote, and Principal, Homerton College, Cambridge University

