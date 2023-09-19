Why Chioma Nnadi Was Appointed As Head Of Editorial Content At British Vogue

Chioma Nnadi, a prominent fashion journalist and podcaster, has been named the new head of editorial content at British Vogue.

This historic appointment makes her the first black female head of the renowned fashion publication, which has editions in the US, France, and Italy.

Nnadi, who hails from London, expressed her excitement and honor at taking on this role from editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

“I’m beyond excited and honored to be entrusted with this incredible opportunity. British Vogue has such an illustrious history and has played a significant role in shaping the global fashion landscape,” She remarked.

With her recent position as the editor of Vogue.com in New York, she led online coverage for significant events like the Met Gala.

Her work has included cover stories featuring celebrities such as Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and Erykah Badu. In addition to her editorial role, Nnadi co-hosts Vogue’s podcast, The Run-Through.

Born and raised in London, Nnadi emphasized how the city’s energy, innovative style, and creative scene have profoundly influenced her worldview.

She believes it’s a moment to transcend boundaries while celebrating the diverse essence of British culture.

“Now, more than ever, it feels like a moment to look beyond borders while also celebrating the broad scope of what it means to be British. I’m looking forward to engaging a loyal and inspired digital community that is energized by our access, point of view, and storytelling,” She added.

Anna Wintour, Vogue’s chief content officer and global editorial director, praised Nnadi as a beloved colleague with an impeccable reputation in both the fashion industry and the broader publishing world.

“Chioma is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation – both here and in the fashion industry at large. Her exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for storytelling make her the ideal choice to lead the editorial content at British Vogue,” Wintour said.

Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, who has been a trailblazer during his six-year tenure, expressed his delight at Nnadi’s appointment.

He described her as a brilliant and unique talent with a real vision that will elevate the publication even further.

“I’m thrilled to see Chioma take the reins at British Vogue. Her deep understanding of fashion, combined with her innovative approach to storytelling, will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to the publication,” Enninful said.

In June, Enninful announced his decision to step down from the role of editor-in-chief, but he will remain as an editorial adviser to the UK edition while taking on a newly-created position next year focused on expanding the brand globally as Vogue’s global creative and cultural adviser.

Chioma Nnadi’s new role at British Vogue will commence on October 9, marking a significant milestone in the publication’s history.

