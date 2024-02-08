fbpx
    British Woman Injured in Robbery in Nairobi

    Detectives are looking for a gang that attacked and robbed a British national in Ololua Estate, Lang’ata.

    The woman identified as Lydah Hadiday was getting into her compound Wednesday evening in her car when four men who had covered their faces struck.

    They hit and injured her forehead with a blunt object.

    This forced her to surrender before they robbed her of two Samsung laptops, gold jewelry, a diamond wedding ring, and a camera.

    The woman was rushed to hospital and attended to in fair condition.

    Police said they are looking for the suspects behind the attack.

    A team of police visited her at the scene as part of the probe into the attack.

    Police said they believe the gang was targeting the woman’s valuables.

