Britney Amber is 38 years old, born on November 10, 1986, in Banning, California, United States. Known for her long-standing career in the adult film industry and her work as a model, she has captivated fans with her beauty, professionalism, and vibrant personality. Although her real name remains private, she is widely recognized by her stage name, Britney Amber.

Early Life

Britney Amber was born and raised in Banning, California. Growing up, she had dreams of being in front of the camera and always loved the spotlight. She attended school like any typical child, developing a love for performance early on. Details about her family, including her parents and siblings, remain private, as Britney prefers to keep that part of her life out of the public eye.

Britney Amber Career

Britney began her professional career in the entertainment industry in 2008. From the moment she stepped into the spotlight, her charisma and talent made her a fan favorite. Over the years, she has appeared in hundreds of adult films, earning recognition for her versatility and commitment to her craft.

In addition to acting, Britney has participated in numerous photo shoots, further solidifying her place as a prominent figure in adult modeling. Her performances have garnered praise not only for their appeal but also for her consistent professionalism in a competitive industry.

Personal Life

Despite her public career, Britney Amber is known for keeping her personal life private. She has never revealed her real name, choosing to separate her work identity from her personal one. Whether she is married or has children is also not publicly known, as she prefers to shield her loved ones from media attention.

Her decision to maintain a level of privacy has earned her respect among fans, who admire her for balancing fame with personal boundaries.

Britney Amber Age Physical Stats

Birthdate : November 10, 1986

: November 10, 1986 Britney Amber Age : 38 years old as of (2025)

: 38 years old as of (2025) Birthplace : Banning, California, USA

: Banning, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Height : 5 feet 5 inches

: 5 feet 5 inches Weight: Approximately 125 pounds

Britney’s physical appearance, combined with her dynamic screen presence, has made her one of the most recognizable stars in her field.

Britney Amber Net Worth

As of 2025, Britney Amber has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Her wealth primarily comes from:

Her acting roles in adult films

Modeling assignments

Brand endorsements and sponsorships

Her long-standing success in the industry has allowed her to build a solid financial foundation over the years.

