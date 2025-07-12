Tanner Braungardt Age

Tanner Braungardt is 24 years old, born on July 24, 2000, and has become one of the most recognizable names on YouTube thanks to his daring trampoline stunts and high-energy content. Hailing from Augusta, Kansas, Tanner first gained popularity by uploading videos of his acrobatic tricks and crazy challenges—captivating millions of young viewers around the world.

Rise to Fame

Tanner’s YouTube journey began with clips of him performing flips and stunts on a trampoline. His athleticism, creativity, and fearless attitude quickly attracted attention. As his audience grew, so did the nature of his content—he moved into wild challenge videos and vlogs, such as his viral “bathtub full of Coca-Cola and Mentos” stunt, which racked up over 22 million views.

His subscriber count skyrocketed: from 100,000 in May 2016 to 2 million by January 2017, eventually surpassing 4.4 million. Today, his content includes daily vlogs, extreme dares, and personal life updates, solidifying his place among the top influencers of his generation.

Why Tanner Braungardt Stands Out

What makes Tanner unique isn’t just his jaw-dropping stunts—it’s his authenticity and charm. With a tall, athletic build and a fun-loving persona, he appeals to a wide audience, especially teens. He regularly interacts with fans, often taking their suggestions into account when creating content. This has helped him foster a loyal fanbase, particularly among teenage girls who have been known to visit his neighborhood just for a glimpse of him.

Tanner’s popularity is also fueled by his relatability. Despite his fame, he remains grounded, often opening up about personal experiences, including being bullied in school for posting videos early on. That criticism only pushed him to go harder—and today, he encourages others to ignore the hate and pursue what they love.

Personal Life

Tanner grew up in Augusta, Kansas, and has two siblings, Tristan and Taylor, who frequently appear in his videos. After his parents, Kim and Jamie Braungardt, divorced when he was four, Tanner and his siblings were raised by their mother. Kim is notably supportive of his career and is often seen encouraging his pursuits.

Tanner attended Augusta High School and briefly dated Paris Anderson, who also featured in some of his videos. Though the couple broke up in 2017, Tanner has remained vocal about standing up for those close to him, especially when they’re targeted online.

Tanner Braungardt Lifestyle

By the time Tanner was just seven, he had already mastered front flips on the trampoline. Before finding his niche in YouTube stunts, he tried his hand at traditional sports like basketball, baseball, and wrestling, but none captured his attention like trampoline acrobatics.

He now owns a collection of luxury cars, including an Audi R8, Dodge Challenger, and Lamborghini Huracan, a clear sign of his YouTube success. He also runs a website where fans can shop for custom merchandise and stay updated on his events and appearances.

Tanner Braungardt Age

