Bruce Springsteen Postpones US Tour Dates For Medical Treatment Of Peptic Ulcer

Renowned rock legend Bruce Springsteen has announced the postponement of his remaining US tour dates for the month of September due to his ongoing medical treatment for a peptic ulcer condition.

The 73-year-old musician, already forced to cancel two concerts in August, had originally scheduled eight additional shows for this month.

In an official statement, it was revealed that Springsteen is “undergoing treatment for symptoms associated with peptic ulcer disease.”

Upon consultation with his medical advisors, the decision was made to delay the remainder of his September performances.

Peptic ulcers are characterized as sores that develop in the lining of the stomach or the small intestine. Common symptoms include a burning or gnawing pain in the abdomen, along with complaints of indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux, and nausea, as outlined by the National Health Service (NHS).

Also Read: Julie Fujishima Resigns From Johnny And Associates Amid Sexual Abuse Revelations

Expressing his regret, the music icon conveyed his heartfelt apologies to his devoted fans, particularly those in Philadelphia, for the postponed concerts.

He pledged to return to make up for these shows in due course.

Springsteen conveyed his gratitude for the understanding and support of his fans and shared his enthusiasm for the “fabulous” US shows that had taken place thus far.

He assured fans that he and his E Street Band are eagerly anticipating resuming the tour once he has undergone the necessary medical treatment.

Following the originally planned September shows, Bruce Springsteen had already scheduled a break for the month of October before resuming the tour with performances in Canada scheduled for November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...