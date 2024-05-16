Bryce Young Net Worth

Bryce Young, an American professional football quarterback, has a net worth of $12 million. He currently plays in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers. Prior to his professional career, Young played college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he set a school record for the most passing yards in a single game, totaling 559 yards. During his outstanding sophomore season in 2021, Young won several prestigious awards, including the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Manning Award.

Date of Birth July 25, 2001 Place of Birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession American Professional Football Player

Bryce Young Contracts

Upon being drafted by the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young signed a fully-guaranteed four-year contract worth $37.5 million. This contract averages out to an annual salary of just under $9.4 million per season. However, due to the structuring of the deal, Young will receive a significant portion of this in the form of a $24.6 million signing bonus, resulting in a smaller annual salary.

Early Life

Bryce Young was born on July 25, 2001, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He spent most of his adolescence in Pasadena, California. Young attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles and later transferred to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, both Catholic institutions. During his high school career, he emerged as a star football player. As a senior, he threw for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns, earning titles such as Los Angeles Times Player of the Year, California’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year, and USA Today’s High School Offensive Player of the Year. By the end of his high school career, he had accumulated 13,520 passing yards and 152 touchdowns.

College Career

Young’s college career at Alabama was marked by remarkable achievements. As a junior in 2022, he began the season with an impressive performance against Utah State, recording 195 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, along with 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

He led the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 record, finishing the season with 3,328 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 49 carries for 185 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. In the postseason, Young played a crucial role in Alabama’s 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Following this successful season, he declared for the NFL Draft in early 2023, foregoing his senior year.

NFL Career with the Carolina Panthers

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young was selected as the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers, who originally held the ninth overall pick, traded their first-round pick D.J. Moore and several other draft picks to the Chicago Bears to secure the top selection. Young signed his rookie contract with the Panthers in July 2023, marking the beginning of his professional career.

