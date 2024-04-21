Bungoma Governor Lusaka Loses Brother in Grisly Accident

On Sunday, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka disclosed the tragic loss of his brother, Noah Shikhila Lusaka, in a road accident.

The incident reportedly occurred along the Kamukuywa-Chesamis Road in Bungoma County.

Through his official social media channels, the governor announced the heartbreaking news, mourning the loss of his brother and expressing the profound impact it has had on him and his family, depriving them of a cherished loved one.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the untimely demise of my beloved brother, Noah Sikhila Lusaka, in a car accident . My utter sympathies go to my mother, siblings, friends, and extended family during this awfully difficult time,” said the county boss.

The governor expressed his grief over the loss of his brother, describing him as a distinguished gentleman whose demeanor positively influenced everyone he encountered.

“As we grieve this profound loss, I find solace in cherishing the outstanding memories we shared. He leaves an indelible mark that will forever remain engraved in our hearts,” a bereaved Lusaka said.

Details emerging from the tragic accident indicate that Noah’s vehicle collided with a cane trailer in Kamukuywa Market, resulting in his immediate demise.