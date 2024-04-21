Have You Seen Him? Police Looking for Man Suspected to Have Killed Rita Waeni

Police are looking for a man suspected to be behind the murder most gruesome of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student Rita Waeni.

In CCTV footage released on Sunday, the man who appears to be lean, is clad in a white cap, what appears to be black jeans, and sweater and a pair of white sneakers.

The man whose identity is yet to be revealed is said to have walked into an Airbnb in the company of the deceased.

The video that captured the woman in her last moments before she was murdered shows her walking alongside the man in Roysambu area to the apartment where the murder took place.

She had been in communication with him through Instagram.

Police want the public to help them identify the suspected killer.

Waeni’s dismembered body was discovered in January in an apartment in Roysambu, Nairobi.

Her severed head was later discovered in Kiambaa, Kiambu County.

Later, the police arrested two Nigerian men; William Ovie Opia and Johnbull Asbor, who were believed to have killed the 20-year-old woman.

They were picked up from an apartment in Ndenderu in Kiambu County, not very far from where Waeni’s head was discovered.

A hatchet, butcher’s knife, a national identity card belonging to a Kenyan (name withheld), six mobile phones, three laptops, 10 SIM cards from different telecom services providers and other items were recovered at their house.

In February, the suspects were released pending the DNA test results.

While releasing them, the magistrate directed them to report to DCI every Wednesday pending the outcome of the DNA tests.

The police were also ordered to release their phones.

The family later revealed that Waeni had left her aunt’s house in Syokimau to meet a friend. A ransom was demanded from the family.