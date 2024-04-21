Two Escape Unhurt as Trailer is Hit by IED in Garissa

A lorry driver and his turn boy escaped death by a whisker when a lorry they were traveling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device in Dadaab area, Garissa county.

The incident happened Sunday April 21 morning as it moved towards Wajir between Ege Dam and Bogyar, officials said.

The middle gear of the trailer was badly damaged in the blast.

Officials said the blast had been set up on the road at the site.

Police who responded to the scene said there was an exchange of fire with gunmen behind the incident. The gang managed to escape the scene.

Police say the stretch is seen to be a breeding ground for the al Shabaab militants operating there.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border which has faced increased cases of terror related attacks.

Police have also increased their operations in the area thwarting dozens of planned attacks.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

For instance multi-agency security team staged an intelligence led operation on al Shabaab base at Alango area Garissa County harbouring Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) experts and seized several materials.

During the successful operation on March 24 morning, the team recovered IED making materials, AK47 riffle, two magazines, porches and assorted foodstuffs.

The three experts of assembling the explosives managed escape, police said.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

The incident comes weeks after five suspected al shabaab militants were killed in an operation in Fafi, Garissa County.

Police said four others were arrested in the operation adding the group was headed for Fafi from a hideout when they were ambushed on March 2.

The team recovered two PKM machine guns, one RPM, six AK47 rifles and a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making materials.

Additionally, telephone phones and SIM cards were also recovered, officials said.

The four fighters were taken in for further interrogation and were cooperating well, police said.

A quick exploitation of the phones has so far given important leads on a number of local al shabaab facilitation network, officials said.

The intelligence-led operation caught the militants by surprise as they crossed into Kenya and establish a temporary camp in Fafi area of Garissa.

Police say the area is being used as a logistics base for the terrorists who move to attack targets and retreat there.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.