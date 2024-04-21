One Drowns, Six Missing After Boat Capsizes in Lake Baringo

At least one person drowned while 11 were rescued after a boat carrying church members capsized in Lake Baringo, police confirmed.

Police said six other church members who were moving from Kampi Samaki to Kokwa Island were missing after the tragedy.

A rescue operation was underway on Sunday afternoon, area police boss Julius Kiragu said.

He added they are yet to know the cause of the capsizing.

“Teams are on the ground to rescue those missing,” he said.

Such incidents are not common on the lake.