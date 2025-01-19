Burglary Suspect Arrested, 61 Mobile Phones Recovered From Him In Operation In Likoni, Mombasa County

A suspect was arrested and 61 suspected stolen mobile phones recovered from him after a burglary incident in Likoni, Mombasa County.

Police said following a distress call received at Inuka Police Station in Likoni Sub-County regarding a burglary incident at Mnarani area, a team of security officers swiftly responded and later found the suspect with suspected stolen goods and other incriminating materials in his house subsequently arresting him.

The officers, led by the Officer Commanding Inuka Police Station, rushed to the scene and established that criminals armed with machetes and other crude weapons had broken into the rented house of Arafat Juma Saidi.

The miscreants gained entry by climbing over the main gate and then breaking the steel door of the house using strong metal bars.

According to police, they stole one mobile phone and an unknown amount of money before escaping, leaving Arafat with two deep cuts on his head, necessitating medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Upon revisiting the scene, officers discovered a hole in the ceiling board of the house.

On peeping through the hole, the officers unearthed four machetes (one blood-stained), two kitchen knives, two televisions (55-inch and 43-inch), 61 mobile phones of various brands, one portable public address system, one card reader, two copies of ID cards and one East African passport bearing the same name.

Following this development, the suspect was traced to Sagawa Medical Clinic, where he was arrested and escorted to Inuka Police Station along with the recovered exhibits, awaiting further processing and subsequent arraignment.

Police say cases of burglary have been on the rise and blame insider information on most of them.

The police want those traveling and leaving their houses to take measures to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, a family lost jewelry valued at Sh8 million, Sh900,000 and electronic goods in a burglary incident in Parklands area, Nairobi.

The family had gone to attend to their butchery business and locked the house only to find it broken into and the cash and valuables stolen.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the house had been broken into through the front door.

Police said they established a four-wheel drive car that dropped off two men at the basement parking of the apartment before they went to the house and broke in.

They were later picked up at the same site.

Police believe the gang had prior information on the cash and other valuables.