Burna Boy Claims Youtube Throne: Overtakes Diamond Platnumz As Most-Streamed Sub-Saharan African Artiste

In a stunning turn of events, Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy has emerged victorious in the YouTube streaming arena, dethroning Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz as the most-streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa.

For years, Diamond Platnumz, also known as Chibu Dangote, reigned supreme in terms of YouTube views, but the tides have shifted.

Currently, Burna Boy takes the crown as the YouTube King, amassing an impressive 2,252,124,206 views (and counting), surpassing Diamond’s 2,246,395,673 views (and counting).

Burna Boy made his debut on the streaming platform on January 13, 2018, while Platnumz joined YouTube’s ranks on June 12, 2012.

Despite this shift, Diamond Platnumz still proudly holds the record for the artiste with the most subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa, boasting an impressive 7.98 million subscribers. Burna Boy, in comparison, commands a substantial 4.13 million subscribers.

The YouTube hierarchy doesn’t stop there. In third place, we find Nigerian star Wizkid, whose captivating performances have garnered at least 1.76 billion views.

Lingala and Rhumba maestro Fally Ipupa claims the fourth spot with 1.50 billion views, while Nigerian sensation Davido confidently secures the fifth position with 1.40 billion views.

Without further ado, here’s the comprehensive list of the Sub-Saharan African music royals reigning over YouTube:

Burna Boy (Nigeria) – 2.25 Billion views

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – 2.24 Billion views

Wizkid (Nigeria) – 1.76 Billion views

Fally Ipupa (DRC Congo) – 1.50 Billion views

Davido (Nigeria) – 1.40 Billion views

Flavour Nabania (Nigeria) – 1.15 Billion views

Ckay (Nigeria) – 1.23 Billion views

PSquare (Nigeria) – 1.12 Billion views

Tekno (Nigeria) – 995 Million Views

Rayvanny (Tanzania) – 972 Million views

