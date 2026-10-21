Bush family members back Democrat James Talarico in Texas Senate race

Two members of the Bush family, the Republican political dynasty that counts Texas as its political launchpad, have backed Democrat James Talarico in the hotly fought race for a Senate seat in the Lone Star State.

Barbara Bush, daughter of ex-President George W Bush, has reportedly donated to Talarico’s campaign, while her uncle, Neil Bush, says he backs the Democrat.

The Republican candidate, Ken Paxton, beat a primary challenge from Neil Bush’s nephew, so the endorsement may be cast by critics as political sour grapes.

But the Bushes could potentially influence some disaffected Republican voters when it comes to next month’s vote. No Democrat has won a Texas Senate seat since 1988.

Opinion polls show Paxton and Talarico neck and neck ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, which will decide which party controls Congress.

Neil Bush said he was opposing Paxton because of his efforts to help President Donald Trump deny his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

In a post on Facebook late on Tuesday, Neil Bush wrote that he had cast his ballot for Talarico as early voting began.

“My vote was motivated by two things: deep concern about Ken Paxton’s record and genuine admiration for the character and principles I see in James Talarico,” Neil Bush wrote on Facebook.

A businessman who has never held political office, Neil Bush is remembered for his role as director of the Silverado Savings and Loan when it collapsed in 1988, costing taxpayers more than $1bn.

Meanwhile, Barbara Bush has donated to help Talarico, campaign finance records show.

Bush, the twin of US chat show host Jenna Hager Bush, reportedly gave $2,500 (£1,900) to a political action committee that supports the Democrat.

The BBC has contacted Barbara Bush for comment.

A survivor of several political scandals, Paxton was previously impeached by fellow Republicans in the Texas state legislature.

He also beat a primary challenge from the son of Jeb Bush, George P Bush.

The Bushes have had a complex relationship with Trump since he beat Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor, during the 2016 Republican presidential primary race.

Former President George HW Bush previously called Trump a “blow hard” and confirmed he had voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race.

His son, George W Bush, whom Trump repeatedly lambasted for launching the US war in Iraq, has made thinly veiled criticisms of Trump.

But during his own political campaigns, George P Bush backed Trump.

By BBC News