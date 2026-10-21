Suspect in viral Parklands robbery arrested

Detectives from Gigiri have arrested a suspect captured in a viral video alongside his accomplices violently attacking a member of the public and robbing him of his valuables before fleeing the scene in Parklands, Nairobi.

The suspect, Obed Makori, was apprehended along the Northern Bypass, after detectives closed in on intelligence linking him to the violent robbery.

During the incident, the suspect dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police and secured as exhibit.

After the incident, the suspect remained at large, evading arrest until the latest operation brought his run to an end.

The suspect is in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue additional leads to trail and apprehend his accomplices who remain at large.

And police have intensified the crackdown on criminal gangs in Trans Nzoia, with the arrest of a suspect linked to the coordination of criminal networks operating across the county.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue to unmask accomplices, dismantle the criminal networks and bring all those involved to justice, police said.