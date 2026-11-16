KNCHR Appoints Dr Mary Kimari as New CEO

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has appointed Dr Mary Kimari as its new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary.

The appointment, announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, places Kimari in charge of the Commission’s Secretariat and its efforts to promote and protect human rights in Kenya.

In a statement confirming the appointment, KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said the recruitment process was conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Kimari will provide strategic and administrative leadership to the Secretariat, oversee the implementation of the Commission’s priorities and ensure the effective delivery of its constitutional and statutory mandate.

“Dr. Kimari will provide strategic and administrative leadership to the Secretariat, oversee the implementation of the Commission’s strategic priorities, and ensure the effective and efficient delivery of its constitutional and statutory mandate,” the statement said.

The Commission said it expects Kimari to strengthen its institutional capacity and advance its human rights protection and accountability agenda.

Her priorities will include improving access to justice, promoting accountability for human rights violations and protecting civic space.

She will also oversee efforts to advance legislative and policy reforms and increase public awareness of human rights.

KNCHR expressed confidence that her leadership would help the institution deliver on its mandate and implement its strategic priorities.

The Commission is a national human rights institution established under Article 59 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, 2011.