Kenya and Italy have signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening the fight against terrorism, transnational organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other emerging security threats.

The agreement was signed in Rome on Monday following bilateral talks between Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, Italy’s Minister of the Interior.

Murkomen said the agreement provides a comprehensive framework for enhanced collaboration between security and law enforcement agencies in the two countries, marking a significant milestone in their longstanding diplomatic relations.

The partnership will facilitate intelligence and security information sharing, specialised training, technical assistance, institutional exchanges and capacity building, as well as the use of modern technology to address evolving security challenges.

The two countries also committed to strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism and its financing, illicit drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, cybercrime and maritime insecurity.

Murkomen said the agreement would be implemented in accordance with national sovereignty, constitutional principles, the rule of law and respect for fundamental human rights.

“Kenya values its enduring friendship with Italy and remains committed to partnerships that advance national security, protect our citizens and contribute to regional and international peace and stability,” he said.

During the visit, Murkomen also toured the Italian Questura di Roma, the police operations and control room, where he examined Italy’s use of technology, intelligence and real-time surveillance in policing and coordinating security responses.

The Interior CS said Kenya was keen to benchmark Italy’s experience as the government continues to modernise policing systems, improve operational efficiency and advance police reforms.

The visit is expected to strengthen institutional cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of intelligence-led policing, operational coordination and technology-driven security management.

Murkomen was accompanied by Kenya’s Ambassador to Italy, Fredrick Matwang’a, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and other government officials.