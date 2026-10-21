Sakaja Own-Goal: Why Firing Mosiria Was the One Move That Could Cost Him 2027

In Kenyan politics, timing is never just timing. It is a signal, a strategy, or—in the case of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s decision on October 21, 2026—a spectacular own goal.

On the surface, the dismissal of Geoffrey Mosiria from his role as Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement, and Customer Service looked like a routine cabinet reshuffle. The circular from County Secretary Dr Machel Waikenda cited the County Governments Act and reassigned three chief officers. It did not mention misconduct, underperformance, or a single failure of duty.

But the document’s silence spoke louder than any accusation could have. Because just ten days earlier, on October 11, Mosiria had stood in a church in Nairobi and declared he would run for Governor in 2027—against his own boss.

What followed was not a political neutralization. It was a political self-sabotage. Here is the intelligence-driven breakdown of why Sakaja’s decision to fire Mosiria is the wrong move at the worst possible time.

The Record: Firing a Performer, Not a Problem

The first rule of political survival is never fire the person the public actually likes. Sakaja broke that rule.

Mosiria was not a shadowy bureaucrat. He was Kenya’s Best Chief Officer for 2025, an award he received in March at the Starleaders Awards. In December, he followed up with an Outstanding Leadership Award in Environmental Sustainability. He was the face of the county’s war on illegal dumping, noise pollution, and sanitation failures: visible, vocal, and relentlessly present in city estates.

The public knew him as “Mr Fix-it”. They saw him on the streets, not just in offices. When a chief officer wins national awards and builds a recognizable brand on service delivery, sacking him without a stated performance reason does not look like accountability. It looks like envy.

But Mosiria’s political weight was not only built on awards and street operations. Within Nairobi’s Kisii community, he had come to carry a heavier significance than the title of chief officer suggested. In 2023, the Kisii Council of Elders formally installed him as the Abagusii community spokesperson in Nairobi County, mandating him to speak on behalf of the community in the capital. The ceremony was attended by Sakaja himself, who at the time praised Mosiria as “hard-working, steadfast and very practical” and publicly endorsed the arrangement that all community matters would pass through him. That endorsement now reads like a liability.

The numbers behind that support are not symbolic. Nairobi’s Kisii voter register stood at approximately 180,000 in 2017, and by the 2022 general election it was projected at 161,811, with forecasts for 2027 putting it at 177,992. That places the average Kisii voting bloc in Nairobi at roughly 170,000 voters—a figure that, in a city where recent gubernatorial contests have been decided by margins far smaller, is anything but negligible. To many residents from the community, Mosiria was proof that a county job could be used to serve, not just to sit. Firing him did not just remove an officer from a docket; it bruised a community’s sense of representation in Sakaja’s administration.

He was also, by any measure, a media darling. Mosiria had built an unusually accessible public profile, regularly engaging Nairobi-based content creators, bloggers, and TikTokers, turning county operations into shareable content and speaking directly to residents in a language they understood. That media fluency gave him reach far beyond official county communications—and it meant that when he was removed, the story was already in the hands of the people most likely to tell it sympathetically.

The Timing: A Political Hit, Not a Performance Review

The official circular was carefully worded. It did not say Mosiria was fired. It said his docket was reassigned to Zipporah Njeri Mwangi. It cited no failure, no scandal, no insubordination.

But the political calendar told the real story. Mosiria declared his gubernatorial ambition on October 11. He was removed on October 21. In the court of public opinion, the ten-day gap was all the evidence anyone needed.

The public reaction was immediate and overwhelmingly sympathetic. Social media flooded with the Kiswahili lament “Ni uchungu sana” — “It is very painful”. One commenter warned, “Nairobi will elect a performer, not a joker”. Another cited Robert Greene’s 48 Laws of Power: “Never outshine the master”. The message was clear: the public saw a hardworking servant punished for ambition, not for incompetence.

The Allegations: Giving a Whistleblower a National Stage

If Sakaja thought firing Mosiria would silence him, he was catastrophically wrong. The dismissal gave Mosiria exactly what every political insurgent needs: a grievance, a platform, and an audience.

Minutes after the announcement, Mosiria released a statement that did not sound like a man defeated. It sounded like a prosecutor’s opening brief. He thanked Sakaja “for making my sacking official” and then laid out a detailed account of what he claimed had been happening behind the scenes for nearly three years.

His allegations were specific and damaging:

Budget Sabotage : Mosiria claimed his health docket budget was slashed from KSh 1.2 billion to KSh 100 million after he refused to approve what he called irregular procurement deals favoring people close to the Governor and his contractors.

: Mosiria claimed his health docket budget was slashed from KSh 1.2 billion to KSh 100 million after he refused to approve what he called irregular procurement deals favoring people close to the Governor and his contractors. Stripped Powers : He alleged that on December 28, 2023, Sakaja stripped him of his constitutionally assigned mandate as an Accounting Officer and handed it to junior officers through an “unprocedural” memo.

: He alleged that on December 28, 2023, Sakaja stripped him of his constitutionally assigned mandate as an Accounting Officer and handed it to junior officers through an “unprocedural” memo. Systematic Sidelining : He claimed he was transferred to the Environment docket, where his director reported directly to the Governor, leaving him with no substantive role. Rather than sit idle, he said he chose to lead street operations himself because he still wanted to serve Nairobians.

: He claimed he was transferred to the Environment docket, where his director reported directly to the Governor, leaving him with no substantive role. Rather than sit idle, he said he chose to lead street operations himself because he still wanted to serve Nairobians. Engineered Legal Trouble: He alleged that a contempt of court case, which nearly saw him jailed for six months, was part of a planned effort to push him out of office.

These are not minor administrative grievances. They are allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and political persecution. By firing Mosiria, Sakaja did not bury these claims. He amplified them. He turned a frustrated insider into a publicly sympathetic whistleblower with a national microphone.

The Political Fallout: Creating a Martyr, Strengthening a Rival

The final reason the sacking is a strategic disaster is the most obvious: it makes Mosiria a stronger candidate, not a weaker one.

Before October 21, Mosiria was a county chief officer with ambition. After October 21, he is a martyr for service delivery, a man who was allegedly punished for refusing to play ball. He no longer has to balance the hypocrisy of campaigning while serving in the administration he wants to replace. He is free—free to campaign full-time, free to criticize, free to turn every City Hall failure into a campaign talking point.

The public reaction already shows the damage. Kenyans are not rallying behind the Governor’s authority. They are rallying behind the officer they saw on the streets. The narrative is no longer about Sakaja’s reshuffle. It is about whether Sakaja fired a performer because he was afraid of him.

Sakaja had the legal right to reshuffle his cabinet. But politics is not a legal proceeding. It is a contest of perception. And the perception, fair or not, is that the Governor used his power to eliminate a rival rather than to improve service delivery. In doing so, he has handed his most credible challenger the two things money cannot buy: public sympathy and a clean anti-corruption narrative.

The road to 2027 just got steeper for Sakaja. And he paved it himself.