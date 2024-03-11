Businessman Arrested, Dozens of Gas Cylinders Seized in Embakasi Operation

Police arrested a businessman who was allegedly found storing dozens of gas cylinders in a store near a residential house in Embakasi area, Nairobi.

This is part of the ongoing operation targeting gas businesses deemed illegal after a deadly explosion that left almost ten people dead in Mradi area of Embakasi East constituency.

On the night of February 1, 2024, a gas cylinder filling depot, situated in the heart of the residential area, exploded sending balls of fire high up in the sky, and spreading over a wide densely populated area.

By the time the fire was contained, over ten people had deadly burns.

Hundreds of others suffered serious burns that have continued to claim lives, some deaths coming as late as last week.

Police have since been staging operations on the operators of the product. On Sunday night, the team raided a yard that was storing the gas cylinders and confiscated them before arresting the owner.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are interrogating the businessman before they move to court.

In a new development, a section of the residents of Mradi have sued the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the Nairobi City County, the Attorney General, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Maxxis Nairobi Energy and the Ministry of Energy over the deadly blast of February 1.

In the suit, the residents led by one Francis Mureithi allege that the six entities failed to carry out their duties diligently, exposing the residents of Mradi to the tragedy that befell them.

The petitioner says NEMA, Nairobi City County, the Ministry of Energy and EPRA failed the people of Mradi by allowing the licensing and operation of the gas refill facility within a residential area.

The Nairobi County government is further blamed for failing to adequately protect the residents of Mradi from harm occasioned by the operation of the gas refill facility as well as failing to respond in a timely and expeditious manner to the fire tragedy amongst other breaches.

Maxxis Energy, the business entity operating the refill facility, on the other hand, is accused of failing to ensure that the activities taking place at the property were undertaken safely.

They are also facing accusations of failing to provide treatment, housing and compensation to the victims of the gas blast.

Collectively, the petitioner says the six defendants, caused the loss of life for at least ten people, violated their right to human dignity by exposing them to the danger of living in close proximity to flammable material, and by forcing them to abandon their homes in the wake of the blast amongst other violations.

The petitioner is asking the courts to order the six to provide alternative land or shelter for those affected by the fire, grant them access to quality medical treatment and medication, settle their current and future medical bills, pay general damages to all families who lost loved ones, those who suffered physical or mental injuries, and those who suffered loss and damage to their properties.

The owner of the facility Derrick Kimathi was arraigned alongside three NEMA officials who are accused of illegally issuing him a license to operate.

They are out on bond pending the determination of the case.