Probe as Businessman Shoots Self in Car at Parking Lot in Lang’ata 

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a businessman shot and killed himself in his car in a suspected suicide mission in Sunvalley estate, Lang’ata, Nairobi.

Abraham Meli had locked himself in his four-wheel drive car- a Toyota Prado – and shot himself in the head on Friday March 8 morning.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Meli is a former military personnel and was a licensed gun holder, his family and police said.

Police said they were called and informed the man had shot himself in the car.

He was later rushed to St Mary’s Hospital where he was declared dead.

His pistol was found in the car where he had shot himself and taken to safe custody, police said.

Police said he had sent a text message to his wife reading “Sunvalley”.

This is the same place he stayed.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy to establish the motive. They intend to talk to among others his wife and business partners.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are now treating the incident as a suicide.

This is the latest case of suicide to be reported. A similar incident happened at the Matter Hospital where a businessman waiting to be attended to at the emergency section shot himself in the head and died. He was also a licensed gun holder. The matter is pending under probe.

Meli came from Kiplombe, Eldoret.

His friends and relatives have mourned him as a hard-working man.