Businessman shot and injured, robbed of Sh240,000 in Oyugis Town

Detectives are investigating an incident where a businessman was shot and seriously injured before being robbed of Sh240,000 in an attack in Oyugis Town, Homabay County.

Gunmen struck in Madiaba area and staged a robbery on Saturday night before escaping.

A relative to the businessman was hacked with a machete and left with serious injuries, police said.

Police said the businessman runs a printing and Mpesa shop in the town and had closed for the day before driving home at about 8 pm.

He was in the company of his 10-year-old daughter in his salon car and on reaching the residence he signaled a relative to open the said gate.

As the gate was being opened three men who were riding on a motorcycle and armed with a firearm and machetes struck and robbed them of a bag which was in the vehicle containing Sh240,000, Mpesa agent phone and Huawei smartphone.

They then shot the driver of the car in the groin. The bullet exited through the left buttock, police said.

As his relative responded, he was hacked in the head multiple times and left for death.

Police said the young girl was not harmed. She hid in the car as the drama unfolded.

The two injured persons were rushed to Rachuonyo Sub county hospital where they are admitted in serious condition.

Police visited the scene and recovered a spent cartridge of 7.62 X 39 mm.

The cartridge was later sent to Nairobi for ballistic tests to tell if the weapon had been used in any crime in the area or the country.

In the neighbouring Rapogi area, Migori County, suspected thugs broke into a mini market and stole assorted goods of unknown value.

The robbery was discovered by a driver who was delivering bread to the mini market on Sunday morning.

Police said they are investigating the incident, and no arrest has been made so far.

Teams of detectives have been sent to the area to pursue the gang terrorizing locals.