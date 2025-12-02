Businessman shot dead, another injured in robbery in Bondo

Detectives are hunting for gunmen who shot and killed a businessman in an ambush and robbery in Bondo, Siaya County.

Police said the shooting happened between Kopolo and Bondo town on Monday, December 1, 2025 dawn and left one Walter Akama, 36, dead.

Police were informed of the shooting incident and rushed to the scene, where they found the deceased’s car on the road. Akama had been rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His colleague was shot in the abdomen and admitted to the hospital in serious condition. Akama was shot in the chest, police said.

Both victims of the shooting run a chain of butcheries and a retail shop in Nango trading centre.

It is alleged they were trailed after closing their businesses and shot at close range by unknown gunmen who escaped. It is suspected the gunmen stole cash and other valuables from the victims, police said.

Police said the Probox car that the two were driving in had seven bullet holes and the front window had been smashed.

Two spent cartridges of 7.62 by 39 mm were recovered at the scene.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the shooting.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The area has been experiencing a rise in violent crimes amid calls for action to address the trend. Gunmen have been targeting businessmen and in particular those dealing with gold businesses in the area.

Elsewhere in Mathare North, police are investigating the sudden death of a 26-year-old woman in a house.

The woman identified as Maureen Chebet had visited her boyfriend when she developed breathing complications and collapsed in the house. She was rushed to a hospital in the area where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.