Buy Instagram Followers: Top 14 Sites for Guaranteed Results

Wondering if buying Instagram followers would be smart? Worried that “tinkering” with your Instagram account could cost you your Instagram presence?

That’s understandable. There are horror stories everywhere — and some of them are true.

Here’s what’s also true: the right type of purchased followers can jumpstart your organic growth on the social media platform, possibly letting you become a popular Instagram influencer.

Don’t just take our word. We’ll be sharing thoughts from several well-known Instagram users who have become influencers thanks to follower purchases. First, though, let’s see why buying these interactions is the only Instagram growth strategy that works quickly and effectively.

Being Seen on Instagram

When you first get onto the Gram, your follower count is zero. You may initially link up with friends and family members, giving you a handful of followers. You might find a few other people with similar interests, increasing your follower base a bit more.

But after that, it’s slow going.

Years ago, creating high-quality content, optimizing your Instagram profile and Instagram username, and using lots of hashtags in your posts would bring in lots of new followers. Today, those approaches won’t help very much. The only way to build a large organic follower base today is to have your videos and photos seen widely on the platform.

In other words, you need exposure to potential followers who have never seen your content before. However, visibility is controlled by the Instagram algorithms, which only give large audiences to the app’s most popular accounts. As a user with a small follower count, you have little chance of having your posts seen by the viewers you need.

That is, unless you know there’s a back door. The algorithms don’t only look at follower counts; they also think you’re popular if you’re rapidly adding new followers. And buying Insta followers does the trick.

Your purchased Instagram interactions tell the algorithms that you deserve larger audiences, so more people will see your posts. If you’re creating compelling content, you’ll add a large number of followers who want to see what else you produce.

It works like a charm as long as you don’t make one big mistake.

Real vs. Fake Instagram Followers

Unscrupulous vendors are happy to scam IG users trying to boost their online presence. They sell “fake followers” created with bots and fake accounts that look real at first. The algorithms aren’t fooled, though; they quickly remove fake interactions and may penalize or delete accounts using them for violating Instagram’s terms and conditions.

Only real Instagram followers, who are real people with real accounts, trigger the audience growth you need to become popular. And only reputable Instagram services sell them.

We recommend these 14 service providers.

Topping our list is the most experienced Instagram service in the industry. Twicsy has delivered top-quality followers since 2012 and has been the #1 ranked service for almost all of that time.

Like all of the providers on our list, Twicsy’s followers are all real IG users with real accounts. What earns them the top spot, though, is the powerful growth those followers deliver, averaging 100 organic followers for every 100 purchased ones. Their “active followers” (named because they’re active IG posters) are a little more expensive but deliver even stronger performance.

Speaking of price, Twicsy’s packages of 100-20,000 genuine followers are available for very affordable prices and arrive with instant delivery. Ordering them on the streamlined website takes less than 60 seconds, all transactions are encrypted and fully secure, payment methods accepted include PayPal, debit and credit cards, and the customer support team is on duty 24/7.

Twicsy didn’t take the #1 spot without some tough competition, but we can’t argue with the majority of Instagram influencers: Twicsy is the best site for Insta followers.

This is the service that gave Twicsy a run for its money in these rankings.

Buzzoid began supplying authentic Instagram followers in the same year as Twicsy, 2012, and has been a premier social media provider ever since. The details of Buzzoid’s service are quite similar to those we’ve just listed for Twicsy:

All real followers

Selection of packages from 100 to 20,000 followers

Upgrades to premium followers (the equivalent of Twicsy’s active followers) available

Prices no higher than other reputable services

Quick delivery

Outstanding and safe user experience

Around-the-clock customer support

The only reason that Buzzoid didn’t wind up at #1: results. The provider’s followers do stimulate powerful organic account growth, just not at quite the same level as Twicsy’s — at least, for the majority of those who’ve tried both services. There are quite a few devoted customers, though, who insist that Buzzoid delivers better results, and we don’t doubt their experience.

The bottom line is simple: both Twicsy and Buzzoid are terrific Instagram growth services that don’t disappoint.

We’re moving down a notch now, but not a big one. Rushmax, a newer Instagram provider, delivers high-quality, real followers that stimulate strong growth that averages about 90-95% of what you’d see from Twicsy or Buzzoid followers. They can’t deliver as many interactions as those two services, but everything else about Rushmax is up to par:

All genuine followers

Can deliver 100 to 5,000 followers

Premium followers available

Fair prices

Rapid delivery

Secure and fast ordering

24-hour support team

Many influencers choose Rushmax as a supplementary provider when they want to vary the sources of their IG followers, and quite a few would-be influencers already use this service as their primary supplier. Rushmax is very good and getting better.

In only a few years, InstaPort has muscled their way into our top four on the strength of their high-quality, real followers and results that now approach Rushmax’s levels. Here’s what else you can expect:

Real followers

Packages of 100-5,000 followers available

Prices on par with other top providers

Fast delivery

Simple and safe ordering process

Day-and-night support available

A growing number of IG users starting their growth journey have teamed with InstaPort to provide their accounts with strong and predictable increases in audience and followers. This is a service destined to get better and better in the next year or two.

Best of the Rest

The other vendors on this list don’t meet the high standards of our top four choices. All of the followers they deliver are legitimate IG users and keep your account safe, though, and that’s a great starting point.



Like Leap: Their likes are better, but their followers are also high-quality. Boostify: Pretty good growth after a long wait for followers to arrive. Gram Growth: Everything else seems great with this service, but growth doesn’t impress. Follow Flare: Essentially on the same level as Buzzoid but with prices almost twice as high.

9. InstaMiracle: Pretty good followers, pretty good service, pretty good growth. Snap Surge: The big drawback here is that customer service is extremely hard to reach. InstaElevate: Good-quality followers can take as long as 24 hours to show up at times. View Vantage: Their cheap Instagram followers don’t provide outstanding growth. Engage Hub: Another overly expensive service; you can get the same quality at lower cost. Fusion Snap: Their real followers don’t usually deliver great results, unfortunately.

What Instagram Influencers Say About Buying Followers

Instagram users who “only” want to build larger audiences for the content they create, or acquire a lot of followers to impress their friends, can do it by purchasing followers. However, the large majority of individuals who buy follows from trustworthy social media services have a bigger goal in mind: becoming Instagram influencers.

You might think that’s pie-in-the-sky thinking, but it’s not. An enormous number of the app’s big-name influencers became popular and successful on the Gram by buying genuine followers. We promised earlier in this article that you’d hear directly from several of them. Here’s what they want you to know.

“I’ve built an IG fan base of more than 100,000 people who love my content, I’ve brought sponsors on board who pay me more than a thousand dollars for each sponsored post, and I’ve quit my old job. It’s thanks to the content I create and the purchased, high-quality followers I buy from Instagram marketing services like Buzzoid and Twicsy. (I use both.)

I started small, buying follower packages of 100 and 250 real users, and then graduated to larger packages and premium followers which accelerated my account growth. It wasn’t long before I had 1,000 fans, then 5,000, then 10,000. Now I’m buying 10,000 followers at a time and still growing.

Don’t be scared to give it a try. Instagram follows from active users arrive with fast delivery times and trigger fast growth, and they aren’t very expensive. You’ll be amazed at the growth you see. I know I was!” – ScaryLarry

“I tried finding followers the ‘usual’ ways, by optimizing my Instagram pages, creating lots of great Instagram posts (with lots of hashtags), commenting all the time on influencers’ posts to make myself ‘visible,’ — and got nowhere fast.

That’s when I got serious and decided to use an Instagram growth service. I loved seeing their followers show up in my account, but I loved it a lot more when I started seeing large numbers of users finding my videos, liking them, and following me organically. I went from 119 followers to more than 500 in just a few weeks and never looked back. It’s a year later, I have 362,000 people following me, and I make more than $100,000 from my account.

My advice? Find a great social media marketing service and start buying high-quality Instagram followers. If your vids are worth watching, you’ll be an influencer in no time.” – Joi (not my IG name)

“I became an IG influencer mostly because of Buzzoid’s followers (fact check: my content helped, too). I’ve now turned my online presence into a small business, selling merchandise in an Instagram store (and on other platforms like TikTok). And buying real Instagram followers is still a key element in my marketing strategy as I build my fan base (and brand awareness) in my target audiences larger and larger.

I buy Instagram likes and views, too. They boost my videos’ engagement rates so the vids often land on the Explore page and bring in more customers, and they create social proof for visitors that my content is worth watching and my account is worth trusting.

Speaking of trust, trust me. Buying Insta followers from a high-quality service is the best thing you can do if you want to be influential and earn money with your Instagram account.” – Tran