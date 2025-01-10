Byron Westbrook Siblings: Get to Know Brian Westbrook

Byron Westbrook is a former NFL cornerback and current high school football coach.

Born on December 26, 1984, in Washington, D.C., he played college football at Salisbury University, where he set a record for career interceptions with 18.

Westbrook was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and played for them until 2011.

After his NFL career, he transitioned into information technology and has been the head football coach at Bladensburg High School in Maryland since 2017.

He is the younger brother of former NFL running back Brian Westbrook.

Siblings

Byron has one notable sibling, Brian Westbrook, a two-time Pro Bowl running back who played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Byron and Brian share a close relationship, often mentioned in the media due to their respective careers in football.

College career

Westbrook’s college career took place at Salisbury University, a Division III school located in Salisbury, Maryland.

During his time there, he distinguished himself as a talented defensive back.

One of his notable achievements was setting a school record for career interceptions with 18.

This record highlights his ability to read the game and capitalize on opponents’ mistakes.

While specific details about his college statistics and awards are not widely documented, his performance at Salisbury University was strong enough to attract the attention of NFL scouts.

NFL career

Westbrook entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Washington Redskins in 2007.

However, he did not make the active roster immediately.

He spent some time on the practice squad before eventually becoming a part of the team’s active roster.

Over three seasons with the Redskins, from 2009 to 2011, Westbrook appeared in 46 games.

He recorded 46 tackles during his time with the team and contributed significantly to special teams, participating in kickoff and punt coverage units.

While he did not start many games, he was occasionally used in defensive packages, showcasing his versatility.

One of his notable plays was a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, demonstrating his ability to make impactful plays when given the opportunity.

Despite his contributions, Westbrook’s NFL career was relatively short-lived.

He faced stiff competition for playing time and eventually transitioned out of football.

After leaving the NFL, Westbrook moved into a career in information technology.

He also became involved in coaching, eventually becoming the head football coach at Bladensburg High School in Maryland.