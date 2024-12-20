Cade Otton Siblings: Getting to Know Ryan Otton

Cade Otton, born April 15, 1999, is a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Washington and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Otton recorded 42 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns.

Presently, he has been experiencing a downturn in production, with a recent knee injury causing him to miss practice ahead of a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Siblings

Cade has a younger brother named Ryan Otton, who is also a tight end and currently plays for the University of Washington.

Ryan, a four-star recruit, has followed in Cade’s footsteps, aiming to build his own legacy in college football.

The Otton family includes three siblings, with Ryan looking up to Cade as a role model throughout his development in the sport.

College career

Otton played college football at the University of Washington, where he began his career by redshirting in 2017.

This redshirt year allowed him to develop physically and learn the playbook without losing a year of eligibility.

He made his debut in the 2018 season, appearing in all 14 games and starting in five.

During this season, he recorded 13 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a reliable target.

Otton continued to improve throughout his college career.

In the 2019 season, he finished with 32 receptions for 468 yards and five touchdowns, solidifying his role as a key player in the Huskies’ offense.

The following year, the COVID-19 pandemic affected college football, but Otton still managed to be productive, catching 18 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in just four games.

In his final year at Washington, the 2021 season, Otton had a breakout performance with 39 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

By the time he completed his college career, he had impressive statistics: a total of 102 receptions for 1,026 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

His combination of size, athleticism, and route-running ability made him a standout player at Washington.

NFL career

Otton was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (106th overall), marking the beginning of his professional career.

In his rookie season, he quickly adapted to the NFL level, playing in all 17 games and starting in several.

He recorded 42 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns, becoming a reliable target for quarterback Tom Brady during the season.

In the ongoing 2023 season, Otton has continued to build on his rookie success.

As of late December 2023, he has recorded 47 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite facing challenges such as injuries, he has remained an integral part of the Buccaneers’ offensive scheme.

Accolades

Otton received several accolades during his college football career at the University of Washington.

He was named to the All-Pac-12 Team in 2020, recognizing his outstanding performance as a tight end.

Additionally, he was a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, which honors the nation’s best tight end, showcasing his skills and contributions on the field.

Throughout his college tenure, Otton also earned honorable mention All-America recognition from Phil Steele and was recognized on the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.

He won the prestigious Guy Flaherty Award, which is awarded to the most inspirational player on the team, highlighting his leadership and dedication.