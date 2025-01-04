Calvin Ridley Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Star

Calvin Orin Ridley in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a professional wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL.

He played college football at Alabama, winning national championships in 2015 and 2017.

Ridley was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

He faced a suspension in 2022 for violating the league’s gambling policy but was reinstated after being traded to the Jaguars.

Known for his exceptional route-running skills, Ridley signed a four-year contract worth $92 million with the Titans in 2023.

Siblings

Calvin has three younger brothers, namely Riley, Cavin, and a third unnamed sibling.

Riley Ridley, born July 21, 1996, played college football at Georgia and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2019.

The brothers grew up facing significant challenges, including time spent in foster care after their father was deported and their mother faced difficulties.

Despite these hardships, they pursued football as a means to succeed and support their family.

College career

Ridley began his college football journey at the University of Alabama in 2015, quickly establishing himself as a key player in the Crimson Tide’s offense.

His exceptional skills as a wide receiver became evident from the very start.

In his freshman year, Ridley recorded an impressive 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns, helping Alabama secure a national championship.

His performance earned him a spot on the Freshman All-American Team, setting the stage for his future success.

In 2016, Ridley continued to excel, catching 72 passes for 769 yards and another seven touchdowns.

He played a crucial role in Alabama’s run to another national title appearance that season.

His junior year in 2017 saw him amass 63 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top receivers in college football.

Over his three years at Alabama, Ridley finished with impressive career stats: a total of 224 receptions, 2,781 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.

NFL career

After declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior year, Ridley was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He made an immediate impact during his rookie season, recording 64 receptions for 821 yards and ten touchdowns.

This performance set a Falcons rookie record for touchdown receptions and earned him recognition as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in October.

Ridley’s success continued into the following seasons. In 2019, he had another strong year with 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns.

The highlight of his career came in the 2020 season when he finished with 90 receptions for 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

This outstanding performance earned him second-team All-Pro honors, showcasing his ability to create separation and run precise routes.

However, Ridley’s career faced challenges when he took a leave of absence from football in 2021 to address personal issues.

In March 2022, he was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s gambling policy after placing bets on games while not participating in the season.

During his suspension, he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2022.

After being reinstated in March 2023, Ridley signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars worth up to $92 million.

He joined a talented receiving corps and aimed to make an immediate impact on the team’s offense.

Accolades

In college, Ridley was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List in 2016 and 2017, recognizing him as one of the top receivers in college football.

He earned First-team All-SEC honors in 2017 and was part of the CFP National Championship team in both 2015 and 2017.

Ridley also achieved Freshman All-American status in 2015.

In the NFL, Ridley was selected as a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft.

His rookie season was remarkable; he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and set a record for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in his first four games.

He earned multiple AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020, further solidifying his status as a premier wide receiver in the league.