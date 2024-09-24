Cameron Heyward Siblings: A Closer Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Cameron Heyward is a professional football defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He played college football at Ohio State and was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Heyward, son of former NFL player Craig Heyward, has been a key player for the Steelers, earning six Pro Bowl selections and being named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023.

He recently signed a three-year contract extension through 2026, solidifying his legacy with the team.

Siblings

Cameron has three brothers, including Connor Heyward, who plays as a tight end/fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Connor was drafted by the Steelers in 2022, marking a significant moment for the family, as both brothers now play together on the same team.

Their father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, was also a professional football player, and the brothers often honor his legacy in their careers and personal lives.

College career

Heyward played college football at Ohio State from 2007 to 2010, where he quickly established himself as a standout defensive lineman.

Recruited out of Peachtree Ridge High School in Georgia, he joined the Buckeyes and made an immediate impact as a freshman, participating in all 13 games and recording 24 tackles.

As he progressed through his college career, Heyward became a starter during his sophomore year in 2008, contributing significantly to the team’s defensive line with 36 tackles and three sacks.

His performance helped Ohio State reach the BCS National Championship Game that season.

In his junior year, Heyward continued to improve, posting 46 tackles and five sacks while earning All-Big Ten honors.

By his senior season in 2010, he was recognized as a team captain and had a standout year, finishing with 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

NFL career

Heyward was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, marking the beginning of his professional career with a franchise known for its strong defensive history.

In his rookie season, he played in all 16 games primarily as a rotational player on the defensive line, recording 24 tackles and one sack.

Also Read: Rebel Wilson Siblings: Meet Liberty, Ryot and Annaleise

Over the next few seasons, Heyward developed into a key player for the Steelers, showcasing a combination of size (6’5″, 295 lbs), strength, and agility that allowed him to excel against both the run and pass.

Heyward’s rise to prominence included six Pro Bowl selections from 2017 to 2022, demonstrating his status as one of the elite defensive tackles in the league.

He has also earned First-Team All-Pro honors multiple times, notably in 2017 and 2019, due to his consistent performance and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

As a leader on the Steelers’ defense, he is known for his work ethic, professionalism, and mentorship of younger players.

In recognition of both his on-field achievements and community service efforts, he received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2023.

In March 2024, Heyward signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the Steelers through at least 2026, reflecting both his importance to the team and his continued high level of play.

Accolades

Heyward has received numerous accolades throughout his NFL career, highlighting his exceptional performance and contributions both on and off the field.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times, showcasing his status as one of the top defensive tackles in the league.

Additionally, Heyward has earned three AP First Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Football Focus First Team All-Pro titles, reflecting his consistent excellence in performance metrics.

In 2023, he was honored as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, a prestigious award recognizing players who excel on the field while making significant contributions to their communities.

Over his career, Heyward has recorded 80.5 sacks, ranking among the top defensive linemen in NFL history, further solidifying his legacy in Pittsburgh Steelers history.