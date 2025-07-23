Cameron Robbie Siblings: All About the Robbie Siblings

Cameron Robbie, born on February 9, 1995, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, is an Australian actor, model, and presenter.

Raised on their grandparents’ farm in the Gold Coast hinterland by their single mother, Sarie Kessler, a physiotherapist, Cameron grew up in a close-knit family with Scottish-German heritage.

His father, Doug Robbie, a former farm owner and sugarcane tycoon, had minimal contact with the family after separating from Sarie when Cameron was young.

Cameron studied theater and music at Somerset College on the Gold Coast and later earned a diploma in film and television from Bond University.

With his charming looks and growing social media presence, Cameron has become a rising figure in Australian entertainment.

Career

Siblings

Cameron is part of a talented and diverse family of four siblings, each pursuing distinct paths.

The eldest, Anya Robbie, born in 1989, leads a private life away from the spotlight.

A graduate of Bond University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, Anya works as a senior accountant at Accounts Pty. Ltd.

Unlike her siblings, she avoids public attention, and little is known about her personal life, though she maintains a private Instagram account.

Lachlan Robbie, also born in 1989 and nicknamed “Lockie,” is a Hollywood stunt performer who has worked on major films like Aquaman (2018), Alien: Covenant (2017), and Birds of Prey (2020), where he collaborated with his sister Margot.

Lachlan’s career in stunts reflects the family’s inclination toward the entertainment industry.

Margot Robbie, born on July 2, 1990, is the second youngest and the most famous sibling, an Oscar-nominated actress and producer known for roles in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Suicide Squad (2016), and Barbie (2023).

She co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband, Tom Ackerley, whom she married in 2016, making him Cameron’s brother-in-law.

Career

Robbie has steadily built a multifaceted career in the Australian entertainment industry, following in the footsteps of his sister Margot while forging his own identity.

His acting debut came in 2015 with the short film Gifted, directed by Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

That same year, he appeared in another short film, People You May Know (2016), and the television series I.C.U. (2009).

His most notable role came in 2021 when he joined the iconic Australian soap opera Neighbours as Jesse Porter, a wealthy lifeguard with hidden motives.

The role was significant, as Neighbours was also where Margot began her career as Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011.

Cameron has expressed gratitude for Margot’s guidance, noting her advice to “work hard, train hard, be kind, and enjoy the experience.”

Beyond acting, Cameron has worked as a model, serving as an ambassador for David Jones’ The Art of Living campaign alongside models like Gemma Ward.

He has also ventured into presenting, working as a reporter for MTV Entertainment in Australia, where he covered red carpets and conducted celebrity interviews, including a memorable surprise interview with Margot during her Peter Rabbit press junket in 2018.

Cameron has also worked as a crew member for Margot’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, further embedding him in the industry.