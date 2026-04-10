Cameron Smith has become one of the most recognizable names in modern golf, thanks to his major championship success and high-profile career moves. As of 2026, Smith has an estimated net worth of $50 million, built through tournament winnings, endorsements, and a lucrative league switch.

Cameron Smith Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth August 18, 1993 Place of Birth Brisbane, Australia

Career Earnings

Before making headlines for his move away from the PGA Tour, Smith had already established himself as a consistent winner on the global stage.

His résumé includes victories at prestigious tournaments such as The Players Championship in 2022 and the iconic The Open Championship the same year. The latter marked the biggest win of his career, as he captured the 150th edition of the historic tournament in Scotland.

Smith also came close to major glory earlier, finishing runner-up at The Masters in 2020, where he made history as the first player to shoot all four rounds in the 60s.

Over the years, these performances have contributed millions in prize money and cemented his place among golf’s elite.

LIV Golf Move

A major turning point in Smith’s financial journey came in 2022 when he joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Reports indicate he secured a $100 million deal to make the switch, one of the largest payouts offered to a golfer at the time. This move significantly boosted his overall wealth and reshaped his career trajectory.

Early Life

Born on August 18, 1993, in Brisbane, Australia, Smith showed an early passion for golf, first picking up a club at just two years old at Wantima Country Club.

He quickly rose through the amateur ranks, winning multiple national titles, including the Australian Amateur, and representing his country in international competitions.

Rise Through the Professional Ranks

Smith turned professional in 2013 and steadily climbed the ranks through the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour before breaking through on the PGA Tour.

His first major breakthrough came in 2017 when he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Jonas Blixt. He later added more titles, including a win at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2020—his first individual PGA Tour victory.

Career-Defining 2022 Season

The year 2022 stands as the pinnacle of Smith’s career so far. In addition to his major win at The Open Championship, he set a PGA Tour record of 34-under-par at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He also became just the fifth Australian to win The Players Championship, further solidifying his global reputation.

Personal Life

Off the course, Smith is in a relationship with Shanel Naoum. He previously dated fellow golfer Jordan Ontiveros.

The Australian star resides in Jacksonville, Florida, where he owns a luxury home, reflecting his success on the global golf stage.

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