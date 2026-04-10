Jon Rahm Net Worth: Jon Rahm has rapidly risen to become one of the most dominant and highest-paid players in modern golf. The Spanish star boasts an estimated net worth of $100 million, driven by tournament success, endorsements, and a game-changing move to a rival golf league.

Jon Rahm Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth November 10, 1994 Place of Birth Barrika, Spain

Career Earnings

Rahm’s financial success began with consistent performances on the PGA Tour, where he accumulated tens of millions in prize money.

A major breakthrough came in 2021 when he captured the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, earning $2.5 million and becoming the first Spanish golfer to win the title. His career earnings surged again in 2023 after winning The Masters, which delivered a $3.24 million payday.

By the end of 2023, Rahm had amassed more than $50 million in career prize money, firmly establishing himself among golf’s elite earners.

LIV Golf Deal

Rahm’s net worth took a dramatic leap in late 2023 when he joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Initially rumored to be worth as much as $600 million, most reports suggest the deal is valued at around $300 million, including equity in a LIV team. Even at the lower estimate, the contract dwarfs his PGA Tour earnings and represents one of the most lucrative deals in golf history.

The move was particularly surprising given Rahm’s earlier comments emphasizing his love for the game over financial incentives, marking a significant turning point in his career.

Endorsements

Beyond tournament winnings, Rahm has built a strong endorsement portfolio. He has partnered with brands such as Callaway Golf Company before later signing with TaylorMade.

He has also served as a brand ambassador for Blue Yonder, further boosting his off-course income.

These deals have played a key role in maintaining his financial standing even before his massive LIV Golf contract.

Early Life

Born on November 10, 1994, in Barrika, Spain, Rahm showed exceptional talent early on. He attended Arizona State University, where he became one of the most decorated amateur golfers in school history.

He held the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a record 60 consecutive weeks, highlighting his dominance before turning professional in 2016.

Professional Career

Rahm made an immediate impact after turning pro, securing his first PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017.

He climbed to world No. 1 for the first time in 2020 after winning the Memorial Tournament, and has since remained a consistent presence at the top of the rankings.

Known for his power and intensity—earning him the nickname “Rahmbo”—he has become one of the most recognizable figures in global golf.

Personal Life

Rahm resides in Arizona with his wife, Kelley, whom he met while studying in the United States. The couple welcomed their first child in 2021, and he often credits his family as a grounding influence amid his high-profile career.

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