Rickie Fowler has built an impressive career both on and off the course, amassing an estimated net worth of $60 million. Known for his signature style, loyal fan base, and consistent performances, Fowler remains one of the most marketable stars in modern golf.

Rickie Fowler Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth Dec 13, 1988 Place of Birth Murrieta

Career Earnings

Fowler’s financial success is rooted in strong and consistent performances on the PGA Tour.

Over the course of his career, he has earned more than $70 million in total on-course income, including:

Approximately $54.4 million in official PGA Tour prize money

Around $16.1 million from unofficial events and performance bonuses

His most lucrative season came in 2023, when he earned over $15 million, highlighted by a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fowler has also earned significant prize money from major tournaments such as:

The Masters Tournament

U.S. Open

The Open Championship

PGA Championship

Endorsements

While Fowler has earned tens of millions on the course, his endorsement deals have often outpaced his prize money, bringing in an estimated $10–12 million annually in recent years.

His major brand partnerships include:

Puma & Cobra Golf

Ernst & Young

Rolex

Rocket Mortgage

Titleist

These partnerships, combined with his popularity and recognizable “Sunday Orange” look, have made Fowler one of golf’s most commercially successful athletes.

Career

Fowler turned professional in 2009 and quickly rose through the ranks, claiming his first PGA Tour win at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012.

One of his most remarkable seasons came in 2014, when he finished in the top five in all four major championships—a rare feat that cemented his place among golf’s elite.

He later captured one of the sport’s biggest titles at The Players Championship in 2015.

After a dip in form in the early 2020s, Fowler staged an impressive comeback, returning to winning ways in 2023 and reestablishing himself as a top contender.

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