Cameron Smith Siblings: Get to Know Minjee Lee

Cameron Smith is an Australian professional golfer who turned professional in 2013 and has achieved significant success in his career.

Notable victories include the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews and The Players Championship. Smith has also won the Australian PGA Championship three times.

He joined the LIV Golf League in 2022, becoming the captain of Ripper GC.

Smith is known for his consistent performances and uses Titleist clubs, with notable sponsorship deals contributing to his career earnings of over $70 million.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cameron has one sibling, a sister named Mel.

However, not much is known about Mel including her personal life or career pursuits compared to her famous brother.

Career

Smith turned professional in 2013, marking the beginning of his journey in professional golf.

He quickly gained recognition by winning the 2015 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and the 2016 Asian Tour Order of Merit.

His early success laid the groundwork for his future accomplishments on the PGA Tour.

Smith secured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he partnered with Jonas Blixt.

However, it was 2022 that proved to be a pivotal year for him. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Players Championship, and the Open Championship at St Andrews.

This Open Championship win was his first major victory, cementing his status as a top golfer.

Smith has also won the Australian PGA Championship three times, in 2017, 2018, and 2022, showcasing his dominance in Australian golf events.

In 2022, Smith joined the LIV Golf League, becoming the captain of Ripper GC.

This move marked a significant shift in his career, as LIV Golf offers substantial prize money and a different format compared to traditional golf tours.

Since joining LIV Golf, Smith has competed in several events and has been successful, earning significant prize money.

His decision to join LIV Golf has impacted his earnings and career trajectory, providing him with new opportunities and challenges.

As of 2024, Smith’s career earnings from the PGA Tour are estimated at over $54 million.

In addition to his PGA Tour earnings, Smith has earned substantial amounts from LIV Golf events, with individual prizes totaling over $19 million.

His performance in LIV Golf has been notable, contributing to his overall career earnings.

Smith’s win at the 2022 Open Championship remains his most notable major victory to date.

He has consistently ranked among the top golfers globally, reaching as high as No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Accolades

Smith has achieved several notable accolades throughout his golf career.

One of his most significant achievements was winning his first major at the 2022 Open Championship, held at St Andrews.

He secured this victory with a final round of 64, finishing one stroke ahead of Cameron Young.

This win marked a major milestone in his career, solidifying his position as one of the world’s top golfers.

Smith has also accumulated six PGA Tour victories, including notable wins at the 2022 Players Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

His success extends to the Australian PGA Championship, which he has won three times, in 2017, 2018, and 2023.

In addition to his PGA Tour wins, Smith has four European Tour victories, including the Open Championship. His achievements have led to a career-high ranking of 2nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.