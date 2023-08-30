Canada Issues Travel Advisory Warning LGBTQ Travellers About Risks In The United States

Canada has issued a travel advisory cautioning LGBTQ travelers about potential risks when visiting the United States.

The advisory, released on Tuesday by Global Affairs Canada, recommends that individuals who identify as 2SLGBTQI+ (referring to two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, or intersex) should research the laws of the state they plan to visit.

“Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons,” the advisory stated. “Check relevant state and local laws.”

Also Read: World Bank Suspends Financing to Uganda Over controversial anti-LGBTQ Law

In response to questions from reporters, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, emphasized that the government has experts to monitor potential dangers for different groups of Canadians.

She underscored the government’s commitment to prioritize the interests and safety of all Canadians.

“Every Canadian government … needs to put at the centre of everything we do, the interest and the safety of every single Canadian and every single group of Canadians,” Freeland affirmed. “That’s what we’re doing now.”

Numerous US states have recently passed laws that activists argue restrict LGBTQ rights.

These laws include measures such as limiting gender transitions for minors, banning transgender participation in women’s sports, and prohibiting drag shows in public spaces.

In June, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the US, declared a national state of emergency due to “real, tangible and dangerous” threats against LGBTQ individuals.

Each year, more than 20 million Canadians travel to the United States, making it their most popular destination by a significant margin.

Government data indicates that about 4 percent of Canadians aged 15 years and older identify as a sexual orientation other than heterosexual.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...