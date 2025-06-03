Canada to expedite nation building projects to counter Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government will start pushing legislation that would fast-track ambitious national projects to boost Canada’s economy, now faced with Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Carney outlined his plan on Monday after a meeting – described as “very productive” – with the leaders of Canada’s provinces and territories.

“This has been the best meeting we’ve had in 10 years,” Ontario premier Doug Ford told reporters.

Carney said his plan is to narrow down a list of so-called “nation building” projects – like pipelines, nuclear reactors and trade corridors – and create a framework in which the projects would be approved in under two years’ time.

The goal, he said, is to quickly build infrastructure that will make Canada “the strongest economy in the G7,” as well as strengthen the country’s autonomy and resilience in the future.

“This meeting demonstrated how we can give ourselves far more than any foreign government can take away,” Carney told reporters.

Monday’s meeting marked Carney’s first with Canada’s premiers since his federal election win in April.

He had campaigned heavily on bolstering the country’s economy to counter tariff threats from the US, with whom Canada does the bulk of its trade.

President Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium and its auto sector, and said he plans to double levies on steel and aluminium to 50%, starting on Wednesday to “further secure the steel industry in the United States.”

Carney called the latest tariffs “unjustified and unlawful”.

He added that Canada’s minister for US-Canada trade Dominic LeBlanc will be travelling to the US on Monday evening to resume trade talks.

In the meantime, Carney said his government will focus on “projects of national interest” to help Canada sell its resources in more markets, strengthen its security and reduce reliance on other nations.

These projects can come from provinces or the private sector, and must meet a criteria that includes offering “undeniable benefit” to Canada’s economy and having “a high likelihood” of being built successfully.

They also must be environmentally clean and sustainable, and a high priority for Canada’s indigenous communities, Carney said.

They can include anything from highways, railways, ports, airports, pipelines, nuclear projects, clean energy projects and electric transmission lines.

Another priority, Carney said, is building infrastructure in the Arctic to secure the territory and cement Canada’s sovereignty in the region – where other nations, including China, Russia and the US, are fighting for dominance.

Some provinces already have submitted proposals, but Carney did not indicate which, if any, would be greenlit.

The premiers – including Alberta’s Danielle Smith, who had been highly critical of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – appeared unified after their first meeting with Carney.

Ford said there was “great collaboration” between all leaders, while Smith said she was “encouraged” by Carney’s agenda.

But questions remain on whether provinces will find common ground on more contentious projects, like oil and gas pipelines.

First Nations leaders also have expressed concern about Carney’s plan, saying they fear it will side-step their land and water rights, and have asked for more clarity on how they will be involved.

