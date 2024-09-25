The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw has been revealed, with some exciting matchups set to take place. Holders Liverpool will face Brighton away, while Tottenham is scheduled to host Manchester City. In another standout fixture, Manchester United will welcome Leicester to Old Trafford, and Aston Villa will take on Crystal Palace at home.

Among the remaining teams, three Championship sides are still in the competition. Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Brentford, Stoke will visit Southampton, and Preston will host Premier League side Arsenal.

AFC Wimbledon, the lowest-ranked team in the competition, has yet to play their third-round tie against Newcastle due to flooding at Cherry Records Stadium. The match has been rescheduled for October 1st at St. James’ Park, with the winner set to face Chelsea in the fourth round.

The fourth-round matches are scheduled for the week beginning October 28th.

Carabao Cup Fourth-Round Ties: