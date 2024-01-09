Cardi B And Offset Subjected To Swatting Incident Last Summer

Cardi B and Offset fell victim to a swatting hoax, with police body camera footage revealing the tense situation that unfolded in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

TMZ obtained the footage from the August 2023 incident, where officers responded to a fake report of a shooting at the former couple’s residence.

The video captures the moment law enforcement arrived at the home following the misleading call, which suggested a shooting had occurred at the residence of a “famous rapper,” with Cardi B potentially being the victim.

Upon arrival, officers quickly realized the call was a hoax after speaking with Offset’s uncle, Derrick Cephus, who was house-sitting at the time. It appeared that both Cardi and Offset were away from home during the incident, possibly in Los Angeles.

In the footage, Offset, a member of the Migos rap group, was seen on speakerphone with his uncle, expressing frustration about the unnecessary police presence at his residence.

Once the officers confirmed that there was no actual emergency, they documented the incident and left the premises.

The swatting incident adds another layer of concern for celebrities who become targets of false emergencies, leading to unnecessary and potentially dangerous responses from law enforcement.

Cardi B and Offset recently disclosed their separation, although Cardi admitted to intimate moments with her estranged husband on New Year’s Eve.

In early December, she publicly acknowledged her single status, emphasizing the challenges of conveying such personal matters to the world.