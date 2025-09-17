Cardi B is pregnant with fourth child, first with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is expanding her family once again.

The Grammy-winning rapper confirmed she is pregnant with her fourth child — and her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

“I’m excited, I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,” Cardi told Gayle King during an interview on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, adding that the baby is due in February. In classic Cardi style, she joked with fans, “By the way, now that I talk about it, y’all better buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff.”

The new addition will join Cardi’s three children from her previous relationship with estranged husband Offset: daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 3, and daughter Blossom, who was born after their split. Cardi and Offset’s turbulent relationship lasted from 2017 to 2024, marked by breakups, reconciliations, and public drama.

Following her separation, the 32-year-old rapper began dating Diggs, 31. Romance rumors first swirled in early 2024 when they were spotted together in February. By May, the couple made things official with a public appearance at an NBA game, though speculation about a breakup surfaced in July after Cardi briefly wiped Diggs from her Instagram.

Despite the bumps, their chemistry has continued to make headlines. In August, Diggs left a playful comment on one of Cardi’s posts, writing, “snifffs BBL.” Cardi fired back with equal humor: “that’s how i got you stuck.”

Offset, meanwhile, has not kept quiet. In June, the 33-year-old Migos rapper appeared to shade Cardi’s relationship with Diggs, calling it a “good roll out n PR” and criticizing the NFL player after he was seen with matching braids to Wave. Cardi later accused Offset of being a deadbeat father who “left [her] with the kids’ bills” for a year and claimed he had rarely seen their youngest, Blossom.

Offset has since insisted he’s moved on. Speaking to the Associated Press about his track “Moved On,” he said, “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”