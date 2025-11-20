Cardi B Shares First Intimate Photos With Newborn Son

Cardi B is giving fans an intimate glimpse into life with her newborn son. Just days after welcoming her fourth child, the rapper returned to Instagram on Wednesday (Nov. 19) with a heartfelt photo dump capturing tender moments from her early days of motherhood — and a subtle hint that has sparked fresh engagement speculation.

The “WAP” star captioned the carousel simply, “11/4,” adding a teddy bear, grey heart and football emoji.

In the first and third images, Cardi appears in a mint-green silk bathrobe paired with matching lingerie as she cradles her baby boy. The serene setup featured a plush grey elephant and a wooden rocking horse, completing the cozy nursery backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

While the 33-year-old has yet to reveal her son’s name, she included a clear nod to his father, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. One photo shows the infant dressed in a blue New England Patriots onesie with a matching cap — a direct tribute to the football star.

The carousel also featured a candid snap from the hospital, seemingly taken soon after the birth. Cardi holds her newborn close, her curls cascading forward, while the baby — whose face was blurred — wears a white hat and a green-and-pink striped sweater.

But it was the final image that sent fans into a frenzy. A close-up shot of the baby boy also highlighted Cardi’s left hand — and on her ring finger, a diamond-set silver ring. The brief glimpse was enough to ignite engagement rumors across social media.

“Did anyone else see a ring on the last slide? Congratulations!” one fan commented. Another added, “Wait, is that a ring? I am so excited for you.”