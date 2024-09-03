Carey Hart, an American freestyle motocross and off-road racer, has amassed a net worth of $30 million. He is known for his groundbreaking tricks and stunts in motocross, including the famous “Hart Attack,” which he invented. Notably, his wife, the singer Pink, has a net worth of $200 million, making them a power couple in both the sports and entertainment industries. Together, they own over $30 million worth of real estate in California.

Carey Hart Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth July 17, 1975 Place of Birth Seal Beach, California Nationality American Profession Motorcycle Racer

Early Life

Carey Hart was born on July 17, 1975, in Seal Beach, California, and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. After his parents divorced when he was young, Carey and his younger brother Anthony were raised by their father, Tom Hart, a construction company owner. Carey developed an early interest in motocross, receiving his first motorcycle at the age of four from his stepfather and beginning to compete in races by the age of six.

Career

Hart turned professional at 18, competing in the AMA Supercross circuit. He quickly became a pioneer in freestyle motocross, gaining fame for being the first rider to publicly perform the “superman seat grab” at IFMA events in 1998-1999. He also developed the “invert superman,” now known as the “Hart Attack,” at the 1999 Gravity Games. Despite a severe accident in 1997, where he suffered multiple fractures, Hart continued to push the boundaries of the sport. His persistence paid off in 1999 when he won a Bronze medal at the Summer Gravity Games and a Gold medal at the Australian X Games.

Hart is also credited with being the first to attempt a backflip on a 250cc motorcycle during the 2000 Gravity Games, a stunt that earned him a silver medal despite not landing the trick successfully. He continued to perform and innovate in the sport, participating in several X Games and winning multiple medals. In 2004, Hart and John Huntington opened Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company in Las Vegas, which expanded into a clothing line and became the subject of the A&E reality TV show “Inked.”

Throughout his career, Carey Hart has appeared in numerous commercials for brands like Dunkin’ Donuts, Ford, Mountain Dew, and Fox, as well as in music videos, including those with his wife, Pink. He also made cameo appearances in films such as “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and the ESPN/Touchstone Pictures IMAX film “Ultimate X.”

Personal Life

Carey Hart met his future wife, Pink, at the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia. After dating for several years, Pink proposed to him in June 2005 during one of his races, holding up a pit board that read, “Will you marry me?” After initially ignoring the sign, Hart noticed the seriousness of her proposal and pulled out of the race to accept. They married in January 2006 at the Four Seasons Resort in Costa Rica.

The couple briefly separated in 2008 but reconciled after the tragic death of Hart’s brother, Tony, who died in a motocross accident. To honor Tony, the Hart family established the XTRM Hart Foundation to raise awareness of motocross safety and funds to improve safety measures at races. Carey and Pink have two children together: Willow Sage, born in 2011, and Jameson Moon, born in 2016.

Real Estate Investments

Carey Hart and Pink have made significant investments in real estate. For many years, their primary residence was a spacious mansion in a gated community in Point Dume, Malibu, which they sold in 2016 for $12.5 million. The couple then moved to a 200+ acre ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley near Santa Barbara, which they purchased in 2013 for $12 million. The property includes 25 acres of vineyards, which they have utilized to launch their own wine label, Two Wolves.

Carey Hart Net Worth

Carey Hart net worth is $30 million.