Carney says trade talks with Trump to resume ‘when it matters’

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney says trade talks with the US will resume “when it’s appropriate”, dismissing questions about his most recent communication with President Donald Trump .

Asked when he last spoke to Trump, Carney responded: “Who cares? It’s a detail. I’ll speak to him again when it matters.”

The prime minister’s remarks come after trade talks were derailed last month when Trump took offence at an anti-tariff advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan, which was aired by the province of Ontario.

Talking on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg on Sunday, Carney suggested that talks with the president could take place “probably in the next two weeks”.

Despite tensions, Trump is yet to impose a threatened additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports over the Ontario ad.

The ad, which featured clips of former President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 radio address in which he argued that tariffs would hurt America’s economy, was interpreted by Trump as an attack on his policies. Trump argues tariffs will boost American manufacturing and create jobs.

Since Trump’s announcement of tariffs against several key allies, Canada has become the only G7 nation without a trade deal with the US despite being a major trading partner.

The US has a imposed a 35% levy on all Canadian goods – though most are exempt under an existing free trade agreement. It has also slapped sector-specific levies on Canadian goods, including a 50% levy on metals and 25% on automobiles.

Ottawa is seeking to lower those sector specific tariffs.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticised Carney’s dismissal of the urgency around US trade talks in a social media post, saying it’s “tough luck” for those in the sectors hardest hit by the levies.

Currently, three-quarters of Canada’s exports are sold to the US, making the Canadian economy particularly vulnerable.

Carney has sought to diversify the country’s trade away from the US.

Over the weekend, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney announced a new agreement to begin negotiations on a long-anticipated trade deal.

This follows a period of strained ties between the two countries, which were tested in 2023 by the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Vancouver.

Carney is expected to visit India next year.

The prime minister also met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late last week, announcing progress on a critical minerals deal. Both sides expressed hopes of significantly increasing trade in the coming years.

Carney has faced criticism for seeking deeper business ties with countries like the UAE and India, which has been accused of interference in Canadian affairs.

The UAE has been accused of arming the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the country’s civil war, which the UAE denies.

Carney said earlier on Sunday he considers India a reliable trading partner, but acknowledged “there will be some sources of friction”.

He also said on Friday that the UAE has been an important partner, such as in efforts to deliver aid to Gaza, but the war in Sudan was part of the discussions.

By BBC News